Teen able to pursue fuller life thanks to blood donations

Will Janowick, a teenager who likes LEGOs and video games, is able to pursue a fuller life thanks to blood donors.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- You never know who you're helping when you donate blood.

It could be a car wreck victim, a cancer patient or a kid.

One resilient teenager knows the power of generosity.

Like many teenage boys, Will Janowick is a kid of few words.

He said he builds LEGOs and plays video games.

But, behind his bright smile and love for Star Wars LEGO sets lies a story of courage and the lifesaving power of blood donations.

"So, Will was born with a liver disease, and that meant he had to have surgery when he was a child, and throughout his life. Until he was 12 years old and needed a liver transplant, he had multiple blood donation needs. And then after his transplant, and during his transplant, he also needed blood transfusions," father Dan Janowick said.

The journey was grueling. Will Janowick's parents said his lips would turn blue, and he would become pale when he was in crisis.

"I just didn't have that much energy. It was like kind of hard to like be out and doing stuff for a long time," Will Janowick said.

"It's heartbreaking watch your son not feel well and not be able to participate and do things that a normal kid gets to do," mother Amanda Janowick said.

Now, Will Janowick is a thriving freshman with a new liver and a passion for LEGO building.

That's partially thanks to folks who rolled up their sleeves to give a gift that can't be bought in a store: blood.

"Just have a lot more energy, or maybe like, do a lot more, like, play golf, play basketball, like, just go on bike rides," Will Janowick said.

He and his family continue to advocate for blood donations, emphasizing just how much good they can do.

"To see him struggle, to see him go through so much is hard as a parent, and you want him to feel better, and one of the few things that would help in some of those situations was blood," Dan Janowick said.

If you'd like to give the gift of life, all you have to do is sign up for the 2025 Great Chicago Blood Drive: Jan. 15 and 16.