Chicago woman charged with stealing dog from Wilmette backyard

WILMETTE, Ill. (WLS) -- A Chicago woman is now charged with stealing a family's dog right out of their back yard in Wilmette last week.

The dognapping happened last Thursday night after 8 p.m.

The family told ABC7 they think the thief grabbed their dog, a Shih Tzu named Leon, before breaking into the garage and the house next door.

Surveillance video showed a person carrying the pup away.

Now, police tell us they found the stolen dog at a shelter in Chicago.

They arrested a suspect on Thursday at her home on Chicago's Southwest Side. Leon is back with his owners.

