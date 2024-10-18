Chicago woman charged with stealing dog from Wilmette backyard

WILMETTE, Ill. (WLS) -- A Chicago woman is now charged with stealing a family's dog right out of their back yard in Wilmette last week.
The dognapping happened last Thursday night after 8 p.m.
The family told ABC7 they think the thief grabbed their dog, a Shih Tzu named Leon, before breaking into the garage and the house next door.
Surveillance video showed a person carrying the pup away.
Now, police tell us they found the stolen dog at a shelter in Chicago.
They arrested a suspect on Thursday at her home on Chicago's Southwest Side. Leon is back with his owners.