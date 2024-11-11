24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Wind Creek Chicago Southland casino opening Monday

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, November 11, 2024 11:43AM
New south suburban casino opening Monday
New south suburban casino opening MondayThe Wind Creek Chicago Southland casino near I-80 and Halsted Street in East Hazel Crest and Homewood opens its doors Monday.

HOMEWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- The Wind Creek Chicago Southland opens Monday morning in East Hazel Crest.

This casino is three years in the making, getting the green light to build in 2021, after state legislation expanded casino gambling in Illinois.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Located near I-80 and Halsted, the $529-million new Wind Creek Casino comes with 1,400 slot machines, 56 table games, and three restaurants.

The south suburban casino is within East Hazel Crest city limits and parking garages on adjacent land in Homewood.

It's estimated, the casino could generate around $2-million in revenue each year for the southland region, creating over a thousand jobs.

RELATED: Demolition begins for permanent Bally's casino, hotel at former Chicago Tribune publishing site

"It's been a 12-year timeframe that we've been working on getting this done and its obviously coming to fruition and it's well worth," East Hazel Crest Mayor Thomas Brown said.

A 16-story hotel tower with over 250 rooms and a rooftop restaurant are also set to open in the property early next year.

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW