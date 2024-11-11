Wind Creek Chicago Southland casino opening Monday

The Wind Creek Chicago Southland casino near I-80 and Halsted Street in East Hazel Crest and Homewood opens its doors Monday.

HOMEWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- The Wind Creek Chicago Southland opens Monday morning in East Hazel Crest.

This casino is three years in the making, getting the green light to build in 2021, after state legislation expanded casino gambling in Illinois.

Located near I-80 and Halsted, the $529-million new Wind Creek Casino comes with 1,400 slot machines, 56 table games, and three restaurants.

The south suburban casino is within East Hazel Crest city limits and parking garages on adjacent land in Homewood.

It's estimated, the casino could generate around $2-million in revenue each year for the southland region, creating over a thousand jobs.

"It's been a 12-year timeframe that we've been working on getting this done and its obviously coming to fruition and it's well worth," East Hazel Crest Mayor Thomas Brown said.

A 16-story hotel tower with over 250 rooms and a rooftop restaurant are also set to open in the property early next year.