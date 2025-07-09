Windy City Smokeout 2025: What to know about the delicious Chicago festival

GMA's Ginger Zee will join ABC7's Tracy Butler on Thursday morning to kickoff the tasty festival.

GMA's Ginger Zee will join ABC7's Tracy Butler on Thursday morning to kickoff the tasty festival.

GMA's Ginger Zee will join ABC7's Tracy Butler on Thursday morning to kickoff the tasty festival.

GMA's Ginger Zee will join ABC7's Tracy Butler on Thursday morning to kickoff the tasty festival.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you're a fan of delicious mouth watering barbecue, then you'll want to attend the 2025 Windy City Smokeout.

The cookoff kicks off on Thursday, July 10 at the United Center, located at at 1901 W Madison St, Chicago, IL 60612.

GMA's Ginger Zee will join ABC7's Tracy Butler on Thursday morning to kickoff the tasty festival.

Here are some key things to know before you go:

There three tiers for the festival: general admission, VIP and Platinum. However, according to the website the festival is sold out.

Festival Hours

Thursday: 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday: 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday: 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Musical Guests

On Thursday, Bailey Zimmerman, Koe Wetzel, Shane Smith & The Saints, Bayker Blankenship, Angel White and DJ Sommer Ray will perform.

On Friday, Old Dominion, Dylan Gossett, Josh Meloy, Laura Watkins, Maggie Antone and Jami Belushi will perform.

On Saturday, Kane Brown, Megan Moroney, Charles Wesley Godwin, Austin Snell and Kashus Culpepper will perform.

On Sunday, Jon Pardi, Riley Green, Ella Langley, Sam Barber, Josh Ross and Back Country Boys will perform.

To see the times for each performer, click here.

Parking & Transportation

There is limited, prepaid parking available at United Center lots D and K.

Uber Shuttle will offer the following routes: Magnificent Mile, drop-off at 222 E Chicago Ave and at Ogilvie/ State & Lake, drop-offs at Ogilvie Transportation Center and State & Lake "L" Station. It will depart starting at 10:15 p.m. every 15 minutes until 11 p.m.

To plan your visit using CTA, click here.

To learn more about the festival, click here.