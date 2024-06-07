'Windy City Weekend' celebrates National Donut Day with comedian Cristela Alonzo

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on "Windy City Weekend," Val and Ryan were joined by actress and comedian Cristela Alonzo and a live studio audience.

Alonzo will be at Zanies Comedy Club in Rosemont Friday and Saturday. For tickets and more information, visit rosemont.zanies.com.

National Donut Day

Friday is National Donut Day, so our friends at Do-Rite Donuts and DwellSocial surprised the audience with free donuts. DwellSocial is a platform delivering local Chicago restaurants to the suburbs. Get your favorite meals from the city without having to deal with the traffic or parking.

Father's Day giveaway

From cologne to hot sauce, Josh McBride shared gift ideas to suit any type of dad.

Father's Day is around the corner and if you're still looking for the perfect gift for dad, we've got you covered! Entertainment and lifestyle expert, Josh McBride, stopped by with gifts that suit every type of dad.

McBride wanted to share the Father's Day spirit, so the whole audience walked away with free gifts. One lucky audience member walked away with a trip to the luxurious Four Seasons Hotel Chicago.

Black People Outside

Val and Ryan spoke to the social media influencer couple encouraging Black Chicagoans to get outside and explore nature.

Summer is here and if you're looking for a reason to get out, Black People Outside may be the perfect group for you.

Started by Kameron Stanton and Chevy Linear, Black People Outside hosts events around Chicago and the country to get people outside with activities like hiking, mountain biking and paddle boarding.

Stanton and Linear joined Val and Ryan in the studio to talk about how they became Chicago's nature influencers and all the fun events they have coming up.

FULL STORY: Black People Outside: Nature influencers encouraging Black Chicagoans to explore the outdoors

Thanks to our "Windy City" interns

The "Windy City Weekend" team thanked their interns, Meg Sluzas and Brianna Moreland, as their internships come to an end.

Val, Ryan and the "Windy City Weekend" team want to extend a huge thank you to our interns who are ending their internships at ABC7.

Meg Sluzas, who joined the team in the fall of 2023, and Brianna Moreland, who joined in early 2024, have been a tremendous help to the show's production and operations.

All of us here at "Windy City Weekend" wish them the best of luck for the next big chapters in their lives.