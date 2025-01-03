'Windy City Weekend' covers New Year's resolutions, final Chicago Bears game

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on "Windy City Weekend," Val Warner and Ryan Chiaverini discussed the top 10 New Year's resolutions that are most likely to fail, the new trend of New Year's "Ins and Outs" and Derrick Rose night at Saturday night's Chicago Bulls game.

Bear-ly Accurate Prediction

Will the Bears win their last game?

This Sunday, the Chicago Bears will have their last game of the season against rivals, the Green Bay Packers. Chiaverini gave his final Bear-ly Accurate Prediction.

Disney Treasure Cruise

The Disney Treasure joins the Disney Cruise Line fleet.

Warner and Chiaverini talked about the all-new Disney Treasure, the sixth ship to join the Disney Cruise Line fleet. ABC'S Greg Dutra took an early voyage on the cruise to give Chicagoans a sneak peek.

You can book your stay aboard the Disney Treasure at disneycruise.com.

Roeper's Reviews: Spend or Save?

Here's what to spend your money on this weekend.

Film critic Richard Roeper then joined Warner and Chiaverini to talk about recent releases on screen and on streaming platforms.

'Nickel Boys' - Spend

Roeper started off with a positive review of a creative new historical drama, set in the segregated South in the 1960s. The film, "Nickel Boys," is based on the 2019 Pulitzer Prize winning novel by author Colson Whitehead. It was inspirted by a Florida reform school, called the Dozier School for Boys, which was well-known for its abusive treatment of students.

'Lockerbie: The Search for Truth' - Spend

Roeper continued with another good review of a limited dramatic series based on a famous real life incident - the terrorist bombing of Pan Am Flight 103, a transatlantic flight from London to New York, which was destroyed by explosives while flying over the Scottish town of Lockerbie, killing all 243 passengers and 16 crew members. Colin Firth stars as a father whose daughter was among the victims on the flight.

'Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action' - Spend

Roeper also praised a new two-part Netflix documentary about the notorious and influential "Jerry Springer Show," which was based in Chicago from 1992 to 2009, when the Windy City was home to numerous daytime talk shows. Springer's fight-heavy talk show was a phenomenon by the late 1990s, even overtaking Oprah Winfrey's Chicago-based syndicated show for a period of time.

Sticking to your 2025 Fitness Goals

A Chicago trainer showed off some easy at-home workouts.

Getting in shape is one of the top New Year's resolutions for most Americans.

Chicago trainer Hector Regalado and one of his clients and the owner of the shape wear brand J Sculpt Fitness, Jaz Jackson, came into the studio to give viewers advice on sticking to 2025 fitness goals. They demonstrated an easy yet effective exercise you can do at home.

