Val, Ryan joined by 'SNL' writer Rosebud Baker to talk Taylor Swift, 4-day work week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on "Windy City Weekend," Val and Ryan were joined by comedian Rosebud Baker for Host Chat.

Baker started her comedy career in 2013 at open mics throughout New York City. Since then, she's performed stand-up on "That's My Time with David Letterman," Bill Burr's "The Ringers," and her debut stand-up special, "Whiskey Fists."

Baker is a writer for "Saturday Night Live" and was on Amy Schumer's Hulu comedy series, "Life and Beth."

You can catch more of Rosebud Baker at Zanies in Chicago Friday and Saturday at 7 and 9:15 p.m. Purchase tickets online at https://chicago.zanies.com/calendar/category/series/2024-rosebud-baker/zanies-comedy-club-chicago/chicago-illinois.

Neighborhood Walk

In this installment, Val visits Chicago's Bucktown neighborhood on the city's Near Northwest Side.

Val continued her tour of Chicago's 77 neighborhoods in her latest installment of "Neighborhood Walk."

In this installment, Val visited Chicago's Bucktown neighborhood on the city's Near Northwest Side.

Only 3 miles north of the Loop, Bucktown has the reputation for being one of the city's trendiest neighborhoods. Second City performer Leila Gorstein joined Val on her Bucktown tour.

Gorstein has been nominated for a Joseph Jefferson Award for best performer in a revue for her work in the Second City E.T.C. show, "Oh, The Places You'll Glow."

She's lived in Bucktown for the past two years, and calls it one of Chicago's most underrated neighborhoods.

"A lot of people don't understand how incredible it is," Gorstein said. "So many good local spots, but it's also a comfortable neighborhood with families. It's the best."

Together, Val and Leila visited the Robey Hotel's rooftop bar, walked the 606 Trail, visited the gift store Esker and made a pilgrimage to the historic Margie's Candies.

Bear-ly Accurate Week 1: Bears vs. Titans

Here's our prediction for the Bears game Sunday.

Bear-ly Accurate is back! And after an amazing pre-season sweep, the brand new "Caleb Williams era" for the Chicago Bears is set to kick-off Sunday.

It's the Bears vs. the Tennessee Titans, and Tennessee is known for being the bachelorette party capital of the world. Luckily, Ryan happened to find a bride-to-be here in Chicago to help him predict if the Bears or the Titans will win this first match-up.

Roeper's Reviews: Spend or save?

Here's what to spend your money on this weekend.

'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' - SPEND

"Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice" don't say it three times. Tim Burton's classic 1988 comedic horror film is back for a sequel filled with even more laughs and scares. It sees the return of Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O'Hara and newcomer, Jenna Ortega.

'The Perfect Couple' - SPEND

Nicole Kidman stars in "The Perfect Couple." a murder mystery where a body is discovered hours before a big wedding.

'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist' - SPEND

"Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist" is a new series about the infamous Atlanta heist of Muhammad Ali's comeback fight afterparty. It features a star-studded cast, including Kevin Hart, Taraji P. Henson, Samuel L. Jackson, Terrence Howard, Don Cheadle, Lori Harvey and Chloe Bailey.

'Wise Guy: David Chase & The Sopranos' - SPEND

"Wise Guy: David Chase & The Sopranos" tells the story of producer and director David Chase as he created his award winning series, "The Sopranos."

Tamron Hall

Tamron Hall will be in Chicago Saturday, promoting her new cookbook.

This weekend an ABC colleague is making a stop in Chicago on her book tour. Tamron Hall will be at Williams-Sonoma in Lincoln Park Saturday to promote her new cookbook, "A Confident Cook."

It's a one-of-a-kind cookbook for beginners and curious cooks by Hall and her good friend, award-winning chef Lish Steiling.

The book tour starts Saturday at 1 p.m. at 1550 N. Fremont St. You can get tickets to the event at aconfidentcook.squadup.com.