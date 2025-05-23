'Windy City Weekend' talks Beyoncé in Chicago, Vintrendi Winery

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on "Windy City Weekend" Val Warner and Ryan Chiaverini talked about Warner's new appreciation for country music after attending the "COWBOY CARTER TOUR" and if it's okay to pay for a first date with a coupon.

Vintrendi Winery

Vintrendi Winery visits 'Windy City Weekend.'

Vintrendi Winery is one of the only Black-owned, family operated wineries in Illinois. Owners Rick and Carin Nesbitt came in-studio to show Warner and Chiaverini three new cocktails to try this summer.

Here are the drink recipes for the Vintrendi Peach Mango Wine Slushie, Vibe Blue Lemonade Spritzer and White Sangria cocktail:

Alessi Lion's Man Mushroom Burger & Cacio e Pepe Pasta Salad

Alessi shared a summer recipe Friday.

Summer is approaching, which means a lot of people are looking for new food to try. So "Windy City" headed to Sunset Foods in Long Grove to show off two new dishes to add to the summer menu.

Cacio e Pepe Pasta Salad

Makes 3 to 4 servings

1 package Alessi 4 Minutes Cacio e Pepe

1 (8 1/2 oz.) can quartered Vigo Artichoke Hearts (drained)

2 tablespoons Alessi Pine Nuts

1/4 cup Alessi Extra Virgin Olive Oil plus 1 tablespoon

1 cup Baby Arugula

1/2 cup Romano Cheese plus 2 tablespoons

1/2 teaspoon Course Ground Black Pepper

1. Cook Pasta according to directions on package.

In a medium saucepan bring 2 cups (16 oz.) of water to a boil. Slowly stir in entire package of Alessi Pasta. Cook uncovered at a boil for 4 minutes or until pasta is tender, stirring frequently to avoid sticking and possible overflow. Remove from heat. Sauce will thicken after 2 to 3 minutes.

2. Let cool, cover and refrigerate for four hours or overnight.

3. Drain artichoke hearts.

4. Toast pine nuts in 1 tablespoon Alessi extra virgin olive oil.

5. Mix together pasta, drained artichoke hearts, arugula, 1/2 cup of the Romano cheese, ground black pepper and extra virgin olive oil.

6. Finish with a sprinkling of Romano and more ground black pepper.

Lions Mane Burger

Mushrooms:

2 nice round Lions Mane mushroom

4 ounces Vigo Blended Oil or other high temperature olive oil (Avocado etc.)

Salt and Pepper

Marinade:

1 Tablespoon garlic powder

1 Tablespoon onion powder

1/4 cup beet powder or use beet juice

1/2 cup red wine

1/4 cup Tamari or Soy Sauce

1/2 cup Alessi Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Salt and pepper

Burger:

2 each Pretzel Bun

2 tablespoons Garlic Aioli

2 leaves Lettuce

6 slices Tomato

1/4 cup Vigo Pickled Onions

1. Heat cast iron skillet on high.

2. Trim any stem and clean any dirt from bottom of mushrooms.

3. Place about 1 to 2 ounces of high temperature oil in skillet.

4. Place mushrooms in skillet and squirt with about two more ounces oil. Top mushrooms with another cast iron pan or heavy weighted pan (the weight of the pan will help compress the mushrooms).

5. Let mushroom cook for about 2 minutes and turn. Put pressure on top pan to release moisture from mushroom.

6. Turn mushrooms over and continue placing pressure on pan. The whole process will take about 8 minutes.

Make Marinade:

1. Whisk together garlic powder, onion powder, beet powder, red wine, tamari, Alessi extra virgin olive oil and salt and pepper.

2. Marinate mushrooms in bag overnight or for up to 3 days.

3. When ready to serve quickly mark mushrooms on grill and heat through.

4. Place in pretzel bun with garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato and pickled onions.

Roeper's Reviews

Here's what to spend your money on this weekend.

'Mission Impossible' - Save

The final chapter of the blockbuster action franchise "Mission Impossible" hits theaters Friday. Ethan Hunt races against time to find a rogue artificial intelligence that can destroy mankind in "Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning."

'Sirens' - Spend

"Sirens" is about two estranged sisters who reunite when one believes the other has been taken in by a cult.

'Pee-wee as Himself' - SPEND

"Pee-Wee as Himself" is a two-part documentary series about the late Paul Reubens, best known for his Pee-Wee Herman character.