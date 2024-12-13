'Windy City Weekend' talks Disney Ultimate Toy Drive, holiday recipe, Bears game predictions

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ryan Chiaverini and Val Warner kicked off "Windy City Weekend" Friday by talking with ABC7 Chicago reporter Mark Rivera about the The Disney Ultimate Toy Drive.

On Friday, ABC7 Chicago held its annual "Stuff the Big Bus Toy Express" for children in need, which was supported by the Marine Corps Reserve "Toys for Tots" campaign.

Rivera was live with Chiaverini and Warner from Steinhafels furniture store in Schaumburg, located at 915 E. Golf Road, one of the stops on the "Stuff the Big Bus Toy Express."

Viewers were encouraged to stop by with a new, unwrapped toy.

You can still help in this effort by donating online atchicago-il.toysfortots.orgor at one of the many Toys for Tots drop-off sites across the Chicagoland area by Sunday. People can also donate through the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive atwww.shopdisney.comuntil Dec. 24.

Here's how to make Chili Crisp Sausage Ragu Pappardelle with Alessi.

Chiaverini and Warner then introduced the latest segment sponsored by Alessi.

In this segment, Chef Lisa taught them how to make Chili Crisp Sausage Ragu Pappardelle.

It's a perfect mix of tangy tomatoes, Italian sausage and a little heat from Sichuan peppercorns and chili oil. It's fusion cuisine, bringing together traditional Italian and Chinese flavors.

Here are the Alessi products that were incorporated in this recipe:

Alessi Mezzi

Alessi Chili Crisp

Alessi XV Oil

Alessi San Marzano Tomatoes

Crushed Tomatoes

Salt Grinder

There's more on the recipe here: https://vikalinka.com/chili-crisp-sausage-ragu-pappardelle.

Will the Bears win on Monday Night Football?

In this week's "Bear-ly Accurate" segment, Chiaverini visited competitive eater Patrick Bertoletti, the winner of the 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. Of course, hot dogs factored into this prediction for the disappointing Bears, who play the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis on Monday.

Here's what to spend money on this weekend.

Chiaverini and Warner were then joined by film critic Richard Roeper, who had his usual reviews on new releases in theaters and streaming devices.

'Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was' - SPEND

In this Netflix special, Jamie Foxx explains what happened when he experienced a serious medical episode and spent weeks rehabbing at a facility in Chicago.

'Kraven the Hunter' - SAVE

This superhero film stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the Marvel Comics character Kraven. The film, which also features Russell Crowe, is the latest installment in Sony's Spiderman Universe films.

'Carry-On' - SPEND

This action-thriller stars Taron Egerton as a Transportation Security Administration worker at Los Angeles International Airport, who is blackmailed by a mysterious terrorist into letting a dangerous package onboard a flight.

There is a Chicago clothing giveaway taking place this weekend.

Warner then gave a shout-out to a holiday coat, hats and gloves giveaway event that's being sponsored by the New Bethlehem #4 M.B.C. Church, located at 8850 S. Cottage Grove Ave. in Chicago.

The giveaway will take place at the church at 2 p.m. Saturday. It's for youth from pre-K to eighth grade.

For more information on how to donate, contact Pam Bosley via email at pambosley551@gmail.com.

You and your family could win a Disney cruise vacation.

Chiaverini and Warner closed the show with ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Greg Dutra, who had a sneak peek at the all-new Disney Treasure, the sixth ship to join the Disney Cruise Line fleet.

This sister ship of the Disney Wish was inspired by Walt Disney's love of exploration. It will immerse guests in an adventure theme throughout. The Treasure features all-new venues with live experiences and touches that bring Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar and Disney Parks to life like never before -- such as the Plaza de Coco dining experience, Haunted Mansion Parlor and live music jazz club, the Scat Cat Lounge.

There's more information on the cruise ship at abc7chicago.com.

ABC7 Chicago and "Windy City Weekend" will be giving away a cruise on the Disney Treasure on Friday, Dec. 20.

Information about how you can enter can be found here.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this ABC station.