'Windy City Weekend' talks importance of young voters in election, holiday gift deals

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on "Windy City Weekend," with the 2024 election just four days away, Val and special guest co-host Tracy Butler sat down with Gen Z activist Shom Joshi on the importance of empowering young people to vote.

Joshi is a senior at Waubonsie Valley High School. He's also the executive director of Project TEAL, a non-partisan, youth-led nonprofit, working to engage high school students in the political process and provide them with the knowledge necessary to become informed and active citizens.

Project TEAL is working to close a gap in early civic education, ensuring students not only understand democracy but actively participate in it.

Learn more about Project TEAL by visiting projectteal.org.

Couponology Holiday Gift Deals

Couponology gave a jump start on gift ideas friends and family will love.

The holidays are around the corner, and Couponology joined "Windy City Weekend" with a jump start on gift ideas friends and family will love. Plus, they shared deals up to 40% off exclusively for "Windy City Weekend" viewers.

Couponology spokesperson Julie Zanata and "Windy City Weekend" contributor Jeanne Sparrow also surprised audience members with some fun and useful giveaways.

Redbubble is an online marketplace where artists can share and sell their work. These unique designs are printed on posters, T-shirts, hoodies, stickers and more. Plus, their already expansive sticker collection now includes new shiny holographic stickers that make for perfect stocking stuffers! Redbubble provided Holographic stickers to everyone in the "Windy City" audience.

Enjoy 25% off sitewide and shop thousands of designs with code RBC-WINDYCITY25.

Crocs come in a variety of colors and styles and are great for both indoors and out. Try the warm and fuzzy Classic Lined Clog that includes a backstrap, or the cozy lined version with a puffy texture.

Share the comfort with 30% off sitewide using the code WINDCITY30.

Mountain Warehouse - Keep kids warm and dry this winter season with Mountain Warehouse. From snow boots to fleece sweaters to ski sets, Mountain Warehouse wants everyone to enjoy the great outdoors in style and comfort. Plus, they provided everyone in the audience with a Mountain Warehouse backpack.

Get an extra 20% off sitewide with code WINDY20.

Converse - From classic Chucks to contemporary platforms, there's a pair of Converse for everyone, and they never go out of style.

Enjoy $40 off of orders of $100 or more using the code WINDYCITY40.

Bear-ly Accurate Predictions Week 8: Bears vs. Cardinals

Ryan has a Bear-ly Accurate prediction.

The Bears couldn't quite "command" the field against the Washington Commanders in last Sunday's game. Can they come out on top against the Arizona Cardinals this week?

Ryan makes his Bear-ly Accurate Prediction with the help of a former NFL player and current college head coach, who happens to be his twin brother, Darrin Chiaverini.

Roeper's Reviews: Spend or Save

Here's what you should spend money on this weekend.

'Here' - SAVE

Forrest Gump actors Tom Hanks and Robin Wright reunite for a brand new film that spans multiple generations of couples living in the same house.

'Emilia Pérez' - SPEND

Zoey Saldana plays a prominent lawyer alongside Selena Gomez and Karla Sofía Gascón, as she is offered the chance of a lifetime to help a notorious cartel boss retire from the business for good.

'Juror #2' - SAVE

"Juror #2" tells the story of a juror in a high-profile murder case who may be more involved than he realized.