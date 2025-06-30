WNBA All-Star Game 2025: How to watch, schedule, rosters



The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game will be played July 19 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark and Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collierwill serve as team captains after finishing as the top two fan vote-getters. The Feverand Seattle Storm each put three players on the All-Star Game roster.

All-Star weekend tips off July 18 with the WNBA 3-point contest and skills challenge. In 2024, the Atlanta Dream's Allisha Gray, who was also named a starter Monday,made history by winning both events in the same year.

Here's everything to know for the 2025 All-Star Game.

Jump to: How to watch | Rosters set | All-Star Game snubs | Starters | Reserves | Head coaches | Selection process | All-Star history

How to watch

July 18: 3-point contest and skills challenge, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

July 19: All-Star Game, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

All-Star rosters set

All three Fever All-Stars will be on the same team. The rosters, as chosen by Clark and Collier, were announced Tuesday.

The two leading vote-getters in fan balloting, Clark and Collier first drafted from the eight remaining starters, then filled out their teams picking from the 12 reserves. They also made one trade: swapping head coaches.

A look at the rosters:

Which players got snubbed?

Twenty-two players were named to the All-Star Game.

From Kayla McBride to Brittney Sykes, ESPN debates which players were the biggest snubs and who might be MVP in Indianapolis.

All-Star reserves announced

Washington Mystics rookies Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen, the Golden State Valkyries' Kayla Thornton and the Seattle Storm's Gabby Williams were all named first-time All-Stars when the 2025 reserves were released Sunday.

Citron and Iriafen join Paige Bueckers as rookies who will play in this year's game.

The full list of reserves:

Team captains Clark and Collier will draft their rosters by selecting first from the remaining eight players in the pool of starters and then from the pool of 12 reserves. The roster draft will be televised Tuesday (7 p.m. ET, ESPN) during an hourlong edition of WNBA Countdown.

The league's 13 head coaches selected the reserves. Coaches voted for three guards, five frontcourt players and four players at either position and regardless of conference. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own players.

If a player is unable to play in the All-Star Game, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert will name the replacement.

Starters named

The four guards and six frontcourt players who will make up this year's All-Star starters were announced Monday.

Nneka Ogwumike of the Seattle Storm joined WNBA greats Sue Bird, Tamika Catchings, Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi as the only players in league history with at least 10 WNBA All-Star selections. A look at the full roster:

How the All-Star starters were selected

The top 10 All-Star vote-getters -- determined by 50% fan voting, 25% current player voting and 25% media voting -- were automatically named starters to the All-Star Game.

The top two vote-getters were named captains. Clark finished with a WNBA-high 1,293,526 votes from fans and Collier received 1,176,020.

Click here for the WNBA's release of voting totals.

Lynx's Reeve, Liberty's Brondello tabbed All-Star coaches

Minnesota's Cheryl Reeve and New York's Sandy Brondello were selected Thursday as the head coaches for the WNBA All-Star Game.

The coaches are determined by the league standings. The head coaches of the two teams with the best records through the end of play Thursday, regardless of conference, get the All-Star honor. Through the end of play Thursday, the Lynx (15-2) and Liberty (12-5) owned the two best records in the WNBA.

All-Star Game history

In last year's game, held in the lead-up to the Paris Olympics, Team WNBA defeat the U.S. women's national team 117-109.