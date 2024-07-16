WNBA All-Star Game: Stats, history, MVPs, winners and more



From Lisa Leslie to Jewell Loyd to Caitlin Clark, the WNBA All-Star Game has been a midseason showcase for the biggest stars in women's basketball for two decades.

The 2025 All-Star Game marks the 21st edition of the event. Here's a look at the league's All-Star exhibition over the years.

When and where was the first WNBA All-Star Game?

The first WNBA All-Star Game was held on July 14, 1999, at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Who won the first WNBA All-Star Game?

The West defeated the East 79-61.

How many fans attended the first WNBA All-Star Game?

A total of 18,649 fans attended the first WNBA All-Star Game.

Who was the MVP of the first WNBA All-Star Game?

Lisa Leslie of the Los Angeles Sparks was named MVP of the first WNBA All-Star Game after finishing with 13 points and five rebounds.

How many players have won multiple WNBA All-Star Game MVP awards?

Three players -- Lisa Leslie (3), Maya Moore (3), Arike Ogunbowale (2) andSwin Cash (2) -- have won multiple WNBA All-Star Game MVP awards.

Who has won the most WNBA All-Star Game MVP awards?

Lisa Leslie and Maya Moore have each won three WNBA All-Star Game MVP awards, tied for the most in the history of the exhibition. Moore is the only player to be named All-Star Game MVP three years in a row -- 2015-18. (There was no WNBA All-Star Game in 2016 because of the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics.)

What is the most points scored in a single WNBA All-Star Game?

Arike Ogunbowalescored 34 points in the 2024 All-Star Game.

Who is the most accomplished WNBA All-Star of all time?

Sue Bird owns the records for most All-Star Game selections (13), most All-Star Games played (12) and most selections as a starter (9).

How many times has the WNBA All-Star Game gone into overtime?

The WNBA All-Star Game has gone into overtime once. The East defeated the West 125-124 in OT in 2014 in Phoenix. Shoni Schimmel scored a game-high 29 points for the East to win MVP.

Which conference leads the all-time series in the WNBA All-Star Game?

In the 14 years the WNBA All-Star Game has had an East vs. West format, the West owns a 10-4 lead, including wins in the first six All-Star Games.

Which city has hosted the WNBA All-Star Game the most?

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, the home of the Connecticut Sun, has hosted the WNBA All-Star Game four times (2005, '09, '13 and '15), which is more than any other city or venue.

Which teams have won the WNBA All-Star Game?



2024: Team WNBA def. USWNT 117-109 (MVP:Arike Ogunbowale)



2023: Team Stewart def. Team Wilson 143-127 (MVP: Jewell Loyd)



2022: Team Wilson def. Team Stewart 134-112 (MVP: Kelsey Plum)



2021: Team WNBA def. Team USA 93-83 (MVP:Arike Ogunbowale)



2019:Team Wilson def. Team Delle Donne 129-126 (MVP: Erica Wheeler)



2018:Team Parker def. Team Delle Donne 119-112 (MVP: Maya Moore)



2017: West def. East 130-121 (MVP: Maya Moore)



2015: West def. East 117-112 (MVP: Maya Moore)



2014: East def. West 125-124 (OT) (MVP: Shoni Schimmel)



2013: West def. East 102-98 (MVP: Candace Parker)



2011: East def. West 118-113 (MVP: Swin Cash)



2009: West def. East 130-118 (MVP: Swin Cash)



2007: East def. West 103-99 (MVP: Cheryl Ford)



2006: East def. West 98-82 (MVP: Katie Douglas)



2005: West def. East 122-99 (MVP: Sheryl Swoopes)



2003: West def. East 84-75 (MVP: Nikki Teasley)



2002: West def. East 81-76 (MVP: Lisa Leslie)



2001: West def. East 80-72 (MVP: Lisa Leslie)



2000: West def. East 73-61 (MVP: Tina Thompson)



1999: West def. East 79-61 (MVP: Lisa Leslie)



