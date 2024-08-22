Child among 2 killed after driver runs red light, crashes into family's minivan in Delaware

NEW CASTLE, Del. -- A woman and a child are dead, and six others are injured, after a speeding driver ran a red light and crashed into a family's minivan in New Castle, Delaware.

The crash involved three vehicles and happened around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of Airport and Christiana roads.

In all, at least eight people were injured.

ABC Philadelphia affiliate WPVI has obtained surveillance video to help us understand what happened.

In the video, you can see the crash happen in the upper left corner of the screen.

A Kia hit a minivan head-on as it turned from Christiana Road onto Airport Road, causing it to flip several times.

The Kia also hits another vehicle, which comes to a stop in the gas station parking lot.

According to police, the Dodge minivan was making a left turn on Airport Road after the traffic lights for the eastbound thru lanes turned green and while the westbound lanes remained red.

At the same time, the Kia, which was traveling westbound on Christiana Rd. at a high rate of speed, failed to stop at the red traffic light, slamming into the right side of the minivan in the intersection. The minivan then spun and rolled over. After the impact, the Kia deflected to the right, crossing over the cement median, striking a Hyundai Tucson that was preparing to turn right onto Christiana Rd. westbound from Airport Rd.

The driver of the minivan, a 29-year-old woman, and a 10-year-old passenger -- both from New Castle, Delaware -- were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names have not been released pending family notification.

Four other passengers inside the minivan, all of whom are children, were taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Kia, a 26-year-old man from Bear, Delaware, was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

A 43-year-old woman driver inside the Hyundai, who is also from Bear, Delaware, was also taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The names of the Kia and Hyundai drivers have also not been released.

WPVI is working to learn why the Kia was going so fast before it struck the minivan and other vehicles.