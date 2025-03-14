24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Woman found dead in Waukegan fire

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, March 14, 2025 1:52PM
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman was found dead in a fire in north suburban Waukegan Friday morning, fire officials said.

The Waukegan Fire Department responded to a fire in the 2300-block of Corona Road and were met with heavy flames coming from the front of the building.

Crews encountered hoarding conditions inside the structure and had difficulty making entry, fire officials said.

As firefighters searched, they found a woman dead inside.

Firefighters got control of the fire after about 30 minutes. No other injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

