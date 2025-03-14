Woman found dead in Waukegan fire

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman was found dead in a fire in north suburban Waukegan Friday morning, fire officials said.

The Waukegan Fire Department responded to a fire in the 2300-block of Corona Road and were met with heavy flames coming from the front of the building.

Crews encountered hoarding conditions inside the structure and had difficulty making entry, fire officials said.

As firefighters searched, they found a woman dead inside.

Firefighters got control of the fire after about 30 minutes. No other injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

