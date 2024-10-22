2 CPD officers injured after woman crashed into unit Rogers Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Chicago police officers are recovering after a crash on the city's North Side.
The officers were in a marked police vehicle when a silver SUV ran into them at about 10:30 p.m. in the 7600-block of North Sheridan Road.
The driver was a woman who police said disregarded a traffic signal in Rogers Park.
The SUV also crashed into a minivan, rolled over then crashed into two parked cars.
The two officers, a man and a woman, were taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
The minivan driver also went to the hospital in good condition.
The woman was treated for injuries and taken into custody.