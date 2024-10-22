24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
2 CPD officers injured after woman crashed into unit Rogers Park

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, October 22, 2024 3:55PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Chicago police officers are recovering after a crash on the city's North Side.

The officers were in a marked police vehicle when a silver SUV ran into them at about 10:30 p.m. in the 7600-block of North Sheridan Road.

The driver was a woman who police said disregarded a traffic signal in Rogers Park.

The SUV also crashed into a minivan, rolled over then crashed into two parked cars.

The two officers, a man and a woman, were taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The minivan driver also went to the hospital in good condition.

The woman was treated for injuries and taken into custody.

