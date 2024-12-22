Woman killed, 3 children seriously injured in West Garfield Park crash: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman is dead and three children are seriously injured after a Sunday afternoon crash on Chicago's West Side, police said.

Police said the crash happened in the West Garfield Park neighborhood's 4300-block of West Lake Street just before 1:30 p.m.

Police said a Lexus SUV was traveling westbound on Lake Street when it struck a pillar.

A 30-year-old woman was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A male, whose age was not immediately known, was taken to the same hospital in serious condition.

Three children, ages 11, 13 and 15, were taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

No citations were issued, and CPD's Major Accidents Unit is investigating.

Further information was not immediately available.