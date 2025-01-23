Woman killed in New Chicago house fire, Indiana officials say

An elderly woman was killed in house fire in New Chicago, Indiana, officials said Thursday.

NEW CHICAGO, Ind. (WLS) -- A woman was killed in a house fire in Northwest Indiana, according to officials.

The fire happened at 425 McKinley Avenue at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday, officials said.

When New Chicago firefighters arrived to the house, officials said it was fully engulfed and they had some trouble accessing the house.

Eventually, first responders were able to get into the house and found an elderly woman inside.

She was rushed to Saint Mary's Hospital in Hobart where she died.

The Lake County Coroner's Office has yet to release the woman's name. Next of kin has been notified.

The New Chicago Police Department assisted with the fire.