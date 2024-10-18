24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
3-year-old boy grazed by bullet inside Woodlawn apartment: Chicago police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, October 18, 2024 10:45PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A toddler suffered a graze wound on the South Side on Friday afternoon, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened inside an apartment in the Woodlawn neighborhood's 800-block of East 65th Street just after 4 p.m.

The child, a 3-year-old boy, was grazed in the arm.

The victim was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

Police did not immediately provide information about what may have happened before the shooting.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

