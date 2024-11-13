1 killed in Woodstock apartment building fire; 30 displaced

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was killed in a fire in a Woodstock apartment building Tuesday night, the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District said.

Firefighters responded at about 10:13 p.m. to a fire in the 700-block of St. John's Road. They arrived on the scene to find heavy fire coming from the two-story apartment complex.

The fire had spread to the attic and traveled the length of the building, damaging 12 of the 24 units in the building, fire officials said.

Around midnight, the fire was under control and firefighters remains on the scene to address hotspots.

One man was transported to the hospital with critical injuries and later died, fire officials said.

Two other people were transported to hospitals and a woman and baby were evaluated at the scene for smoke inhalation, fire officials said.

About 30 people have been displaced by the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

