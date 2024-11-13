Nearly 2 year after deadly Kenwood fire, high-rise residents frustrated they're still displaced

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Residents on the city's South Dide demanding action nearly two years after they were displaced by a massive fire.

Hundreds of tenants were displaced from the Harper Square apartments in Kenwood when a deadly fire broke out in the high-rise in January 2023.

Residents said that fire was just the start of their problems.

Insurance funds have run out and they still have not been able to get back into their homes.

"I've lived at Harper Square 50-plus years in the same apartment," said resident Mildred Richardson. "Everything I own, I don't even know where it is. A lot of stuff was lost, I don't know how much of what. Even when I try to talk to people about that, no calls back, no information."

Harper Square residents said move-in dates keep getting pushed back and they are frustrated that the city has not stepped in to help.

An alderman told ABC7 Chicago that the property passed the building inspection on Tuesday and the fire department will be out at the property by Thursday to check the standpipe's condition.

ABC7 reached out Harper Square Cooperative Apartments and the City of Chicago and have not heard back.