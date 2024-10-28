Woman killed in Woodstock crash identified as Amy Roeder, educator at Westwood Elementary School

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WLS) -- One of the three people killed in a major crash in the far northwest suburbs Sunday afternoon was an educator at a Woodstock elementary school.

The crash happened around 12:02 p.m. in the 13400 block of Davis Road in unincorporated Woodstock, McHenry County officials said.

Monday, as friends and relatives visited the site of the crash to leave flowers and other remembrances, there were still parts of the vehicles scattered near the roadway.

Witnesses said two people in a Dodge Challenger hellcat ran head-on into a Volvo SUV carrying another two people. The two people in the Dodge were killed, as was the driver of the Volvo who has now been identified as Amy Roeder.

Roeder, 47, was an educator at Westwood Elementary School, which is near the crash site. Her daughter, a 7th grader at another school in the district, was seriously injured and airlifted to a hospital in Maywood.

"She was a huge asset to the Westwood school community, and besides being an employee, she was a very involved parent," said Kevin Lyons, spokesperson for School District 200.

Investigators said the driver of the Dodge was attempting to pass another car in a no-passing zone over a hill.

Neighbors said it is a dangerous stretch of road with limited visibility. The sheriff's department said in a statement, "Speed and reckless driving of the Hellcat operator are believed to be contributing factors to the crash."

After the crash, the Dodge burst into flames on the side of the road. A neighbor said he attempted to help the two people inside from getting out, but the fire kept him from getting too close. Friends said one of the two killed in the Dodge was an 18-year-old former student at Harvard High school.

Counselors are meeting with staff and students at Westwood Elementary School.

"This is an elementary school, kids in 1st through 5th grade, who in some cases worked one-on-one," Lyons said. "She worked with a lot of kids. We wanna make sure they have everything they need with social emotional support from the district."

The McHenry County Sheriff's Department is still investigating the crash.

