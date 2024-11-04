Man injured after being trapped under tractor due to bridge collapse in unincorporated Woodstock

MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was seriously injured Sunday after being trapped under a tractor in the north suburbs.

The man became trapped after a bridge collapsed on a property in the 3200 block of North Route 47 in unincorporated Woodstock, fire officials said.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District responded to the property just after 3 p.m. Sunday. The man was located partially submerged in water in a creek, but he was conscious, officials said.

The man became trapped in the water under a tractor after a wooden bridge collapsed. He was believed to be trapped for over 30 minutes before being rescued.

He was airlifted to a hospital in Libertyville for serious injuries from the crash and severe hypothermia due to water exposure, officials said.

No further information was immediately available.