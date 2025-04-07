The Cubs blocked off some seats closest to the goose.

Goose temporarily calls Wrigley Field home, prompting Cubs to block off some seats

A Wrigley Field goose prompted staff to block off some seats during the Padres-Cubs game over the weekend.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A feathered fan taking in the Chicago Cubs home opening series over the weekend.

A goose decided to temporarily nest in the bushes in the right field bleachers for the series against the Padres.

That decision led the Cubs to block off some seats closest to the goose.

The team was in contact with some local wildlife groups to safely relocate the bird, but it flew off sometime last night.

