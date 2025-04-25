24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Kane County Sheriff's Office over deadly 2023 shooting

Alleged carjacking suspect, Aurora man James Moriarty fatally shot by deputies in Geneva

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, April 25, 2025 10:48PM
A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against the Kane County Sheriff's Office over the deadly 2023 police shooting of James Moriarty in Geneva.

GENEVA, Ill. (WLS) -- The Kane County Sheriff's Office is facing a wrongful death lawsuit from the family of a man deputies shot and killed in 2023.

Alleged carjacking suspect James Moriarty of Aurora was killed during a chase that ended in Geneva.

The Kane County State's Attorney decided not to file any charges.

READ MORE | No charges for Kane County sheriff's deputies involved in deadly 2023 police shooting: state's atty.

The deputy involved was also named in the Moriarty family's lawsuit.

ABC7 reached out to the Kane County Sheriff's Office for comment, but have not heard back.

