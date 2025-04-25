Alleged carjacking suspect, Aurora man James Moriarty fatally shot by deputies in Geneva

Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Kane County Sheriff's Office over deadly 2023 shooting

A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against the Kane County Sheriff's Office over the deadly 2023 police shooting of James Moriarty in Geneva.

A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against the Kane County Sheriff's Office over the deadly 2023 police shooting of James Moriarty in Geneva.

A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against the Kane County Sheriff's Office over the deadly 2023 police shooting of James Moriarty in Geneva.

A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against the Kane County Sheriff's Office over the deadly 2023 police shooting of James Moriarty in Geneva.

GENEVA, Ill. (WLS) -- The Kane County Sheriff's Office is facing a wrongful death lawsuit from the family of a man deputies shot and killed in 2023.

Alleged carjacking suspect James Moriarty of Aurora was killed during a chase that ended in Geneva.

The Kane County State's Attorney decided not to file any charges.

READ MORE | No charges for Kane County sheriff's deputies involved in deadly 2023 police shooting: state's atty.

The deputy involved was also named in the Moriarty family's lawsuit.

ABC7 reached out to the Kane County Sheriff's Office for comment, but have not heard back.