18-year-old bicyclist killed in Loop crash ID'd, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A bicyclist killed in a downtown crash on Monday morning has been identified, officials said on Tuesday.

Chicago police said the crash happened just before 5 a.m. in the 100-block of North Michigan Avenue in the Loop.

An 18-year-old man was riding a Divvy bike when he struck the front of a GMC Hummer SUV, which was traveling southbound through a green light on Michigan Avenue.

The bicyclist was transported in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he later died, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office later identified him as Yaber Casteneda.

Sources told ABC7 Casteneda was with two other bicyclists at the time of the crash.

Police said the driver had the right of way.

Further information was not immediately available.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.