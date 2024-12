'Yippee Ki Yay: The Parody Celebration of Die Hard' playing in Chicago

There's a new show in Chicago. It's called "Yippee Ki Yay: The Parody Celebration of Die Hard."

There's a new show in Chicago. It's called "Yippee Ki Yay: The Parody Celebration of Die Hard."

There's a new show in Chicago. It's called "Yippee Ki Yay: The Parody Celebration of Die Hard."

There's a new show in Chicago. It's called "Yippee Ki Yay: The Parody Celebration of Die Hard."

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's a new show in Chicago. It's called "Yippee Ki Yay: The Parody Celebration of Die Hard."

It's described as a one-man show that brings a twist to the classic film "Die Hard."

The show is playing now through December 15 at Broadway Playhouse At Water Tower Place.

One of the performers, Darrel Bailey, joined ABC7 to talk about the show.