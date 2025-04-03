'Complete chaos': 3 adults charged after brawl breaks out during youth hockey game

The adults were charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct, police said.

Three adults were charged on Wednesday after a brawl broke out during a youth hockey tournament in New Jersey, according to the Egg Harbor Township Police Department.

The incident, which was captured on video, occurred on March 29, when the Philadelphia Frenzy Cadet A team competed against the Maple Shade Cadet A team in the Veterans Memorial Invitational Tournament, officials said.

Several youth hockey players started to get in an altercation, which escalated when parents and coaches ran onto the court, leading to "complete chaos," according to Egg Harbor Township Police Sgt. Ben Kollman.

The video shows one adult falling to the ground, with a woman jumping on top of that individual and repeatedly punching him.

"The three people that are being charged were involved in most of the fighting," Kollman told ABC News. "Others that were on the court, some people did go out there and assist to break up the fight, as well as assist to remove some kids and get them to a safer place."

Philadelphia residents Colleen Biddle, 41, and Justin Pacheco, 38, along with Robert Schafer, 38, of Maple Shade, New Jersey, have been charged with "simple assault at a youth sporting event and disorderly conduct," police said.

Kollman said it was "sad to watch some of the video and see some of the kids trying to pull their parents off of other people" and hopes that parents and coaches learn to "control themselves."

Both the Philadelphia Frenzy Hockey Board and the Maple Shade Hockey Board released statements saying they will be accepting any disciplinary action by the American Ball Hockey Alliance Board.

The ABHA said in a statement that violence is "NEVER condoned in our sport" and that both teams are now suspended from the Veterans Memorial Invitational Tournament. The board also said a Maple Shade Cadet A assistant coach has been suspended from the ABHA.

"The incident was instigated by out-of-town teams and, as such, does not reflect the values or behavior of the host facility, Egg Harbor Township Street Hockey, their teams, or their families," the board said.

A 2023 NASO National Officiating Survey found that parents are blamed for nearly 40% cases involving bad sportsmanship, with players causing less than 10% of those incidents.