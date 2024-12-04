Yuengling beer to become available in Illinois next year, continuing Midwest expansion

POTTSVILLE, Pa. (WLS) -- Yuengling announced Wednesday it's continuing its Midwest expansion, with distribution of its beers into Illinois in early 2025.

Yuengling Traditional LAGER, Light Lager, Golden Pilsner, Black and Tan and FLIGHT by Yuengling, the Next Generation of Light Beer will be available in the coming months, D.G. Yuengling & Son said in a news release.

"For years we have seen an overwhelming desire for our portfolio from our most loyal fans in Illinois that have been eagerly awaiting the brand's arrival," said Wendy Yuengling, chief administrative officer and sixth generation family member. "We are incredibly proud to announce our expansion into a great beer market such as Illinois in the new year and, as the Oldest Brewery in America, we look forward to upholding our commitment of delivering high quality beer drinking experiences across the entire state."

SEE ALSO: Trump's proposed tariffs on Mexico could push up the price of Modelo, Corona and tequila

Yuengling will first be available on draft in Illinois at the end of January, with more distribution and packaging rolling out in the weeks following.

"With the success of our newest expansion into Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma in 2023, we knew there was more work to be done in the Midwest region," General Manager Colin Callahan said. "We look forward to continuing our work alongside our skilled partners to bring Illinois residents the rich tradition and quality that the Oldest Brewery in America is known for."