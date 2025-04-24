Lisa Ann Walter, star of 'Abbott Elementary,' performing in Chicago area this weekend

The 'Abbott Elementary' star will perform at Zanies in Rosemont on Saturday.

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- We all love and know her from the popular ABC series "Abbott Elementary."

Lisa Ann Walter stars as the streetwise second grade teacher Melissa.

The comic actress is back in the Chicago area this weekend for some shows at Zanies in Rosemont.

"I always like coming back to Chicago to see the people," she said. "I always say the people are big-city sophisticated but Midwest nice."

Walter said after she shot a movie in the Chicago area, she wanted to make the big move to the city.

"I want to say 2003. I was at the park downtown. I went to the Crosstown Classic. I went out and saw blues," she said. "I said to people, 'I think I want to move here!' and they said 'come back in the winter first!"

The accomplished actress said she is most proud of her recent Jeopardy win.

"It's one of my proudest moments in my life. Forget about the business, but in my life! I like to say I'm one of the top smartest celebrities!"

As for her comeback to the Chicago area, she is excited to see the crowd.

To see if tickets are still available, click here.