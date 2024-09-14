Man charged in 2022 murders of mother, her two daughters at Morgan Park home: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged in a Far South Side triple murder that happened back in April 2022.

Investigators on Saturday announced charges against Zavier Griffin, 21, more than two years after three victims were found shot to death inside a home near West 113th Street and South Green Street during a well-being check on April 5, 2022.

Chicago police said an 81-year-old woman was found shot in the head on the home's first floor. A 64-year-old woman who was shot in the right torso was also found on the first floor, and a 61-year-old man also shot in the right torso was found in a second-floor bedroom.

Police said the victims are all related -- a mother and her two adult children. The Cook County medical examiner identified them as Arteria Riley, 81; Thomas Ann Riley, 64; and Ruben Riley, 61.

Police had said a vehicle was missing from the scene of the triple homicide, but they were not sure what type of vehicle.

Griffin now faces three counts of first-degree murder, three counts of armed home invasion, one count of sexual assault and two counts of receiving, selling or possessing a stolen vehicle.

Arteria Riley worked for the post office until she became blind, one neighbor said back in 2022.

The Riley family lived in the middle of a quiet, dead-end block where few unfamiliar faces come and go, neighbors said.

Neighbors said the family lived in the home for more than 35 years, and described the victims as "kind and friendly." It's the last house on the block where they'd expect such violence.

Griffin is due in court on Saturday.

