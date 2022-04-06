chicago shooting

Chicago police investigating Morgan Park shooting after 3 found dead inside home

Morgan Park, Chicago shooting: CPD still determining motive, suspects
By
EMBED <>More Videos

CPD investigating Morgan Park murders after 3 found dead in home

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police continue to investigate the murders of three people found dead inside a Far South Side home.

Investigators said the victims were all found shot to death inside a home near West 113th Street and South Green Street about 5 p.m. Tuesday during a well-being check.

Chicago police said an 81-year-old woman was found shot in the head on the home's first floor, and a 64-year-old woman who was shot in the right torso and a 61-year-old man also shot in the right torso were found in second-floor bedrooms.

Police said the victims are all related -- a mother and her two adult children. The Cook County medical examiner identified them as Arteria Riley, 81; Thomas Ann Riley, 64; and Ruben Riley, 61.

Family members gathered in stunned silence as forensics investigators combed through the home.

RELATED: Transgender rights activist Elise Malary remembered, honored after body found in Lake Michigan

It's unclear when the three were killed, but neighbors said they saw the adult children as recently as Monday.

The family lived in the middle of a quiet, dead-end block where few unfamiliar faces come and go, neighbors said.

"That's sad to say, you know, when you can sit back and see three old people that got gunned down in their own home," said Andre Smith, with Chicago Against Violence.

Neighbors said the family has lived in the home for more than 35 years, and described the victims as "kind and friendly." It's the last house on the block where they'd expect such violence, neighbors said.

"This 81-year-old female was the matriarch of this family, you know, the head of this family, and why take her life? Why take anybody's life?" said crisis responder Andrew Holmes.

So far, no one is in custody. A homicide investigation is underway.

CPD remained on the scene early Wednesday morning, and a motive was not yet clear.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagomorgan parkchicago shootingmurdertriple shootingchicago crimechicago police department
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
3 found shot to death inside Morgan Park home: CPD
$25K reward offered in stickup of South Side mail carrier
2nd teen charged in Hegewisch shooting death of beloved grandmother
No complete bodycam footage of deadly CPD shooting in Ford City: COPA
TOP STORIES
Woman, 23, missing from NW Ind. since late Saturday night
Interview reveals new details in Delphi double murder investigation
CTA news: Man found beaten, reports of harassment at Loop stations
Indiana police ID 'I-65 Killer,' linked to 1980s cold case murders
Elmhurst father, daughter struck by lightning on spring break
Dinkel's Bakery closing in Lakeview after 100 years
FDA panel to discuss what COVID boosters we'll need next
Show More
Michelin awards stars to 23 Chicago restaurants for 2022
Killings of Ukrainian civilians could bring more sanctions
Chicago Weather: Windy with showers Wednesday
NASA astronaut reacts to Russian leaders threatening to abandon him
$25K reward offered in stickup of South Side mail carrier
More TOP STORIES News