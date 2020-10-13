Pregnant woman fatally shot in Jeffery Manor on South Side ID'd; baby in critical condition, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 35-year-old pregnant woman was found fatally shot early Tuesday morning in Jeffery Manor on the South Side.According to Chicago police, around 12:06 a.m. officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert in the 2100-block of East 95th Place, found the woman laying unresponsive on a porch with two gunshot wounds to her back and one to her side.The woman was rushed to the University of Chicago hospital in critical condition, police said. She later died at the hospital.The woman was eight months pregnant. Doctors were able to deliver her baby, who remains in critical condition at Comer Children's Hospital, police said.The victim was identified as Stacy Jones of Chicago, the Cook County medical examiner's office and police said.No one is in custody.Area Two detectives are investigating the shooting.Anyone with information is asked to call CPD or textto submit a tip anonymously.