IN prison guard killed, another critically injured in inmate stabbing attack: state police

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WLS) -- One prison guard is dead and another has been critically hurt after they were both stabbed at the Indiana Department of Corrections Facility in Michigan City Saturday.Investigators said an inmate attacked the two correction officers in a common area of the facility around 2:40 p.m. Both were transported to St. Anthony's Hospital where one officer was pronounced dead.The second officer is in critical condition, according to officials.The inmate was identified as Tymetri Campbell, 38, who is facing several preliminary charges, including murder, officials said.No other details have been released about the attack.Indiana State Police are investigating.Campbell was arrested in Peoria by U.S. Marshals in 2002 in connection to the drug-related slayings of three men in Indianapolis, according to the Associated Press.Campbell was 19 years old when he allegedly gunned down a pair of brother, 45-year-old Keith Resnover and 46-year-old Karl Resnover on Sept. 17, 2002. Another man, 26-year-old Anthony P. Johnson, also was found dead several hours later, the AP report stated.