As Derek Chauvin jury deliberates, Gov. Pritzker brings National Guard to Chicago; businesses remain boarded up

At the request of Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Pritzker said he will deploy 125 National Guard members to stand by to support the Chicago Police Department beginning Tuesday.
RELATED | Derek Chauvin trial: Murder case against ex-cop in George Floyd's death goes to jury
"The Illinois National Guard will carry out a limited mission to help manage street closures and will not interfere with peaceful protestors exercising their First Amendment rights, much the same role as Guard members played in previous deployments," Pritzker's office said in a written statement.
With a verdict expected in the Derek Chauvin trial, I'm putting @IL_Natl_Guard on standby at the request of @chicagosmayor. It's critical that those who wish to peacefully protest against the systemic racism and injustice in our communities continue to be able to do so. https://t.co/gb9BOCTZXK— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) April 19, 2021
Soldiers assigned to the mission are from the 33rd Military Police Battalion and are specially trained in riot control operations, the statement said.
"It is critical that those who wish to peacefully protest against the systemic racism and injustice that holds back too many of our communities continue to be able to do so. Members of the Guard and the Illinois State Police will support the City of Chicago's efforts to protect the rights of peaceful protestors and keep our families safe," Pritzker said in a written statement Monday.
Pritzker's office also said the Illinois State Police will support CPD with additional troopers.
RELATED: Derek Chauvin trial: Murder case against ex-cop in George Floyd's death goes to jury
ISP told the I-Team they're in contact with the Chicago Police Department to help with peaceful protests and keep the community safe. They have not been asked to help in Minnesota, like some other local states have.
Some businesses along the Magnificent Mile and elsewhere in the city have been boarded up since last Thursday, when video of the fatal Chicago police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo was released.
Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications is also preparing for the jury's decision, but said there's "no actionable intelligence at this time."
"Infrastructure assets" will be strategically staged to ensure safety, OEMC said.
Chauvin, 45, is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. All three charges require the jury to conclude that Chauvin's actions were a "substantial causal factor" in Floyd's death and that his use of force was unreasonable. He was seen kneeling on Floyd's neck before the Black man's death.
The most serious charge carries up to 40 years in prison.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.