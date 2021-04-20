As Derek Chauvin jury deliberates, Gov. Pritzker brings National Guard to Chicago; businesses remain boarded up

With a verdict expected in the Derek Chauvin trial, I'm putting @IL_Natl_Guard on standby at the request of @chicagosmayor. It's critical that those who wish to peacefully protest against the systemic racism and injustice in our communities continue to be able to do so. https://t.co/gb9BOCTZXK — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) April 19, 2021

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Many downtown Chicago businesses were already boarded up early Tuesday morning, and Gov. JB Pritzker is bringing the National Guard to the city ahead of a verdict in former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin's trial in the death of George Floyd.At the request of Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Pritzker said he will deploy 125 National Guard members to stand by to support the Chicago Police Department beginning Tuesday."The Illinois National Guard will carry out a limited mission to help manage street closures and will not interfere with peaceful protestors exercising their First Amendment rights, much the same role as Guard members played in previous deployments," Pritzker's office said in a written statement.Soldiers assigned to the mission are from the 33rd Military Police Battalion and are specially trained in riot control operations, the statement said."It is critical that those who wish to peacefully protest against the systemic racism and injustice that holds back too many of our communities continue to be able to do so. Members of the Guard and the Illinois State Police will support the City of Chicago's efforts to protect the rights of peaceful protestors and keep our families safe," Pritzker said in a written statement Monday.Pritzker's office also said the Illinois State Police will support CPD with additional troopers.ISP told the I-Team they're in contact with the Chicago Police Department to help with peaceful protests and keep the community safe. They have not been asked to help in Minnesota, like some other local states have.Some businesses along the Magnificent Mile and elsewhere in the city have been boarded up since last Thursday, when video of the fatalwas released.Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications is also preparing for the jury's decision, but said there's "no actionable intelligence at this time.""Infrastructure assets" will be strategically staged to ensure safety, OEMC said.Chauvin, 45, is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. All three charges require the jury to conclude that Chauvin's actions were a "substantial causal factor" in Floyd's death and that his use of force was unreasonable. He was seen kneeling on Floyd's neck before the Black man's death.The most serious charge carries up to 40 years in prison.