adam toledo

Chicago protest Little Village: Thousands march for justice in Adam Toledo CPD killing

By Alexis McAdams
EMBED <>More Videos

Adam Toledo Peace March in Little Village draws thousands after teen killed by police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thousands walked through the city's Little Village neighborhood Sunday, demanding justice for 13-year-old Adam Toledo, who was shot and killed by Chicago police.

"We are not going to stand for it. That is why we are all here. It takes all of us," said demonstrator Brayhan Martinez.

WATCH | Adam Toledo Peace March in Little Village after teen killed by police
EMBED More News Videos

Demonstrators gather to march in Chicago's Little Village, demanding justice and police reform, following the police killing of 13-year-old Adam Toledo.



The fatal shooting was captured on newly released body camera footage and surveillance video, sparking large demonstrations across the city.

"As a Little Village citizen, I became numb to the violence but this was my breaking point," said another demonstrator.

WATCH | Vigil grows in Little Village for teen shot by Chicago police
EMBED More News Videos

Community groups handed out flowers to the demonstrators, each one laid down at the growing memorial for the teen.



On March 29, Chicago police were responding to gunshots in the area when they encountered Toledo in an alley.

The footage shows an officer chasing after the teen, yelling at him to stop, show his hands and "drop it."

RELATED: Video of teen killed in Chicago police shooting released by COPA
EMBED More News Videos

(1 of 13)

The split second decision by the Chicago police officer is under scrutiny as video is released of the fatal shooting.



The officer reported seeing a gun in Toledo's hand, which police said is evident in a freeze-frame.

However, less than a second later, the teen's hands moved up without a gun and he was shot once in the chest.

RELATED: Chicago Police Officer Eric Stillman, who fatally shot Adam Toledo, had 3 misconduct complaints in 5 years with CPD, watchdog group says

"The fact it was at the hands of a policeman totally broke me," said a demonstrator.

This is the second major planned demonstration against the Chicago Police Department since the city released the video last week.

WATCH | Hundreds of demonstrators gather in Logan Square to demand justice for Adam Toledo
EMBED More News Videos

Demonstrators are rallying in Logan Square Park with plans to march to Mayor Lori Lightfoot's house nearby.



Community groups handed out flowers to the demonstrators, each one laid down at the growing memorial for the teen.

"We will ask the community to drop the flowers in front of the spot where it happened," said Diana Franco with New Life Center. "We are leaving something for Adam. Something we can do that we did not do for him before."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolittle villageadam toledoprotestpolice shootingchicago violencerallychicago police departmentmemorial
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ADAM TOLEDO
McDonald's CEO's text about murdered Chicago children sparks outrage
Dia de Muertos exhibit remembers COVID victims, grieving families
Adam Toledo mural in Little Village vandalized
Adam Toledo's family creates non-profit to help at-risk youth
TOP STORIES
Kids 5-11 start receiving COVID vaccine
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
McDonald's CEO's text about murdered Chicago children sparks outrage
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Show More
Chicago restaurants push for $60B in federal COVID funds
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, cold with a freeze
More TOP STORIES News