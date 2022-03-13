astroworld festival tragedy

Travis Scott returns to social media after Astroworld deaths with 'Project HEAL' announcement

EMBED <>More Videos

Travis Scott launches multi-million dollar event safety initiative

HOUSTON, Texas -- Rapper Travis Scott returned to social media Tuesday night for one of the first times since 10 concertgoers were killed in the Astroworld disaster in November of 2021.

HEAL -- That's the name of his new project focused on event safety. He said he's investing $5 million in communities in Texas. Historically-Black colleges and universities in the Houston area could benefit too.

In a post on Instagram, Scott said he feels as a leader in the community, he needed to step up.

SEE ALSO | Congress launches investigation into Live Nation's role in deadly Astroworld concert in Houston

"Over the past few months I've been taking the time and space to grieve, reflect and do my part to heal my community," Scott said. "Most importantly, I want to use my resources and platform moving forward towards actionable change. This will be a lifelong journey for me and my family."

Project HEAL has four pillars meant to help young people -- especially those who are from marginalized and at-risk communities -- through scholarships, free mental health services and technology, which is the part that's geared toward event safety.



It starts with granting $1 million in scholarships to seniors at HBCUs through a fund named after Scott's grandfather, Waymon Webster. Webster was an alum of Texas school Prairie View A&M, and he also taught there.

Prairie View A&M and Texas Southern University are among the HBCUs Scott has supported before.

RELATED | Naperville families of best friends killed at Travis Scott Astroworld concert file lawsuits

Also in Houston, part of Project HEAL will include a seven-figure expansion of the Cactus Youth Design Center - a multi-use space for students in the East End. Scott unveiled the center just before Astroworld in November.

WATCH: Astroworld Aftermath - What really happened at Travis Scott's festival
EMBED More News Videos

Fans waited for months to see Travis Scott at Astroworld. But the concert turned into a deadly tragedy. "Astroworld Aftermath" shows you what really happened that night.



As for what Scott hopes to change with large-scale live events like his own, the project says it wants to bring together people from technology, government, emergency response and more to look at the challenges large events bring.

It's supposed to end with a report of recommendations given to the mayor of any city hosting a big event like a festival.

While there's not a timeline for when some of these pillars will happen, the Project HEAL website says more information will be rolled out this year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexassafetyconcertastroworld festival tragedycharityrappersocial mediaevents
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ASTROWORLD FESTIVAL TRAGEDY
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Astroworld Festival victims' cause of death revealed
Travis Scott out of Coachella 2022 lineup
Travis Scott says he never heard fans' screams for help
TOP STORIES
Why are US gas prices soaring when America barely uses Russian oil?
St. Patrick's Day Parade steps off after 2-year hiatus
Man arrested in mass overdose that sent 7 spring breakers to hospital
CPD officer found dead from apparent suicide, officials say
Police arrest 1 gang member after 2 boys stabbed in California mall
Spring Break travel and safety tips
U.S. journalist killed by attack in Ukraine: Kyiv police
Show More
6 Latino-style meatless recipes for Lent Fridays
Our Chicago: Women and their financial well-being
Bus full of Ukrainian refugees overturns in Italy; 1 dead
Sunday Mass at Holy Name Cathedral
Chicago Weather: Gradual clearing, breezy & warmer Sunday
More TOP STORIES News