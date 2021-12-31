pet adoption

Tulsa police adopt puppies abandoned Christmas weekend at Oklahoma gas station

Officers promote dog adoption in social media post
By CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

OK police officers adopt puppies abandoned Christmas weekend

TULSA, Okla. -- The cutest little pups in Tulsa, Oklahoma have found new extra safe forever homes.

These heroes have new titles -- pet parents, CNN reported.

The officers posted on social media Sunday.

The post said that someone left the pups in a duffle bag on the counter at a gas station convenience store.

RELATED: Dixmoor Christmas gift giveaway brings holiday cheer amid months-long water issues

When the officers got to the scene, four of them adopted four of the five puppies.

They said they were overwhelmed with Christmas feelings.

At the end of their post, they said #AdoptDontShop, reminding the public to check out rescues and shelters for abandoned pets.

An employee at the gas station adopted the fifth pup.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsoklahomadogsdogadoptionu.s. & worldgood newspuppypet adoption
PET ADOPTION
Woman says Chicago Animal Care and Control gave dog up for adoption
Chicago Animal Care and Control waives adoption fees through 2021
Pet safety tips for Halloween
St. Charles pup voted 'World's Cutest Rescue Dog'
TOP STORIES
LIVE UPDATE from IN police on Bradley shooting
Chicago snow storm this weekend could dump over 8 inches
How to use Illinois' new vaccine QR code to prove you're vaccinated
Despite COVID surge, some Chicago restaurants plan to make most of NYE
Daughter fatally shot when dad allegedly mistook her for intruder
New laws 2022: Illinois legislation that takes effect Jan. 1
Dad allegedly drove 14-year-old son to store to commit murder
Show More
West Loop valet driver robbed; 2 cars stolen: CPD
Airline cancellations could get worse this weekend
Aurora woman finalist for NYE $1M drawing
CO governor reduces sentence for truck driver in fatal crash
Avril Lavigne among performers announced for 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'
More TOP STORIES News