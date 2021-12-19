Dixmoor Christmas gift giveaway brings holiday cheer amid months-long water issues

DIXMOOR, Ill. (WLS) -- It's been a long year for the people of Dixmoor, from the pandemic tothat had the village under a boil order for over a week back in October.However, Sunday was a sigh of relief with some holiday hope as Santa gives kids some early Christmas gifts."It's amazing, honestly. It's a very key opportunity for this community, especially since there's a lot of kids here," said Dixmoor resident, Susan Vavala."Everything just moving forward. Everyone is happy," added Dixmoor Village President Fitzgerald Robert. "We were blessed with a lot of gifts from different individuals."Some people walked away with more than a gift the Sunday before Christmas. COVID vaccinations were also offered on site, making it was just too convenient for some to pass up."I've known some people who have had COVID in the past, so just for the safety of myself and others, I decided to take the jab," said Toni Mitchell, who received his first vaccine dose Sunday.Community leaders and elected officials also joined in on the festivities."So, this is an opportunity to share in this holiday season, and that there are gifts and food and all kinds of goodies for the families," said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.Preckwinkle has been a key advocate in Dixmoor's push to resolve its water supply issues.Those issues stemmed from old infrastructure that has been creating issues with the Harvey water supply which is fed to Dixmoor.But Sunday was a moment of celebration as the town's water pressure improves and people can once again drink the water.It was a celebration these people have been longing for."Oh my gosh, we just went through all that, now this is like thank you for all this honestly," said Vavala. "It's a really big thing that they're doing."Preckwinkle said there are still long-term issues with Dixmoor's infrastructure that could damper the town's water.She said the county plans to fix that by using some federal funds through the American Rescue Plan."We haven't given up and we will not give up. We'll keep moving forward for the people that we care about," Robert said.