Quick Tip: Chicago ranks low on bike safety

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Bicycling has boomed world-wide thanks to eco-consciousness and bike sharing programs. So how does Chicago stack up to other cities?In a recent study, Chicago came in 71st out of 90 international locations. While biking may not be as popular in the second-city as it is in other areas, the level of safety did not add up well for those who do.Chicago ranked low on the safety scale with 22 out of 1,000 people having had a bike accident. That rate surpassed both Los Angeles and New York.So next time you hop on your bike, don't forget your helmet.