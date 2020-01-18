health

Quick Tip: Chicago ranks No. 3 in nation for bed bugs, make sure your home is safe

By and Ann Pistone
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago ranks No. 3 in the country when it comes to bed bugs, according to exterminating company Orkin.

ABC7's Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles has some tips about how to keep those creepy critters from your home.

Look for black marks, which could be signs of bed bugs, or bed bug waste. Make sure to check the entire mattress, the tag, the seams and around the frame. Also make sure the area is free of clutter so you can easily see anything unusual.

Experts also say you should wash your sheets and linens regularly. Make sure you wash in hot water. You should also ensure the dryer is on its hottest setting.
