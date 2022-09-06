R. Kelly's child pornography trial delayed due to 'operational issue' at Dirksen Federal Building

An "operational issue" at the Dirksen Federal Building delayed the R. Kelly child pornography trial. The Chicago courthouse will be closed Tuesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Proceedings in R. Kelly's federal trial in Chicago have been delayed because of what's being called an "operational issue" at the Dirksen Federal Building.

No other details have been released.

According to the district court's website, the courthouse will be closed Tuesday, and all jury trials will be suspended for one day.

Kelly's trial on child pornography charges was supposed to enter its fourth week on Tuesday.

