R Kelly case: Defense team's motion for acquittal denied in Chicago child pornography trial

R Kelly's defense team filed a motion for acquittal Tuesday in a Cook County court case at the Dirksen Federal Building.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- R. Kelly's defense team's request for an acquittal in the former singer's federal child porn trial was denied Thursday morning.

The judge began to consider the motion at the Dirksen Federal Building Wednesday.

Attorneys for Kelly and his co-defendants argued federal prosecutors have not made their case on several issues.

That motion claimed the government's evidence is insufficient to get a conviction, which means the defense argued that the jury could not possibly find guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

"They have totally failed. The evidence they provide was insufficient to connect at all to what happened between 2002-2008," said Beau Brindley, attorney for Derrel McDavid.

On Tuesday, federal prosecutors rested their case against the R &B singer.

Jurors heard from more than 20 government witnesses, including four women, who claim they were sexually abused by Kelly when they were underage.

Federal prosecutors presented 10 days of evidence to support the charges that Kelly and the other men took part in schemes to thwart prosecution and silence witnesses in a Cook County child pornography case in 2008, in which Kelly was acquitted when some of the witnesses in this federal trial refused to cooperate then with Cook County prosecutors.

Kelly was convicted in a New York court room for racketeering and sex trafficking.

Kelly's attorney and his co-defendants' attorneys have questioned the credibility of the women who testified and other witnesses, who have immunity deals with federal prosecutors.

The jury is expected to return to the courtroom Thursday, when the defense is expected to begin calling witnesses.

The defendants were reminded of their rights to testify or remain silent Thursday morning.

Kelly told the judge "I do not wish to testify."

Closing arguments are expected sometime later next week.

Kelly faces child pornography and obstruction of justice charges.

