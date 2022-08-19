R. Kelly trial in Chicago continues Friday with testimony from woman in singer's infamous sex tape

Cases came after accusations made in 'Surviving R Kelly' documentary, elsewhere

One of R Kelly's accusers who was at the center of one of the singer's previous trials will be back on the witness stand Friday.

The woman was at the center of Kelly's original trial.

Kelly's attorneys said this witness is not credible, and they plan to cross-examine her Friday.

The woman, referred to as Jane, who denied inappropriate sexual activity with R. Kelly for years, took the stand Thursday to testify against him.

The now 37-year-old woman, told jurors she was 14 years old when she was recorded on video tape engaging in sexual activity with Kelly.

"I was told it was important I not share our relationship with anyone because he could get in a lot of trouble. And he emphasized being loyal to him," she said.

Jane told the jury Kelly and she began engaging in sexual activity when she was 14, and she lost her virginity to him when she was 15. She testified that Kelly asked her to recruit her friends, who were also minors, to participate in their activities.

She tearfully described some activity that Kelly recorded, and told the jury the singer told her to keep their activity a secret and to lie to a DCFS worker investigating him.

Kelly was charged with child pornography in Cook County in 2002, but was acquitted in 2008 when the girl and her family denied Jane was in the video.

She said it was only recently that she was willing to change her account because she was tired of lying.

Kelly's attorneys also cross-examined a detective who was on the stand Wednesday. The detective testified he interviewed a teenager in 2000 regarding inappropriate contact with the former R &B star.

The prosecution warned jurors they will see snippets of three graphic videos of Kelly engaged in sexual activity with minors.

Attorneys for Kelly's former business manager and assistant told jurors they were simply doing their jobs, following the director of Kelly and his attorneys, and had no knowledge of the singer having inappropriate contact with any minor.

Why is R. Kelly on trial again?

Kelly is accused of creating child pornography and, along with his co-defendants and former employees Derrel McDavid and Milton Brown, accused of trying to pay off a minor seen in a pornographic video and her family to avoid prosecution in Cook County.

It's still unclear if Kelly will testify in his own defense.

Court is back in session at 10 a.m.