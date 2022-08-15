R Kelly Chicago trial: Jury selection in singer's trial on child pornography begins Monday

R. Kelly faces child pornography charges in his trial in Chicago, with jury selection beginning Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Jury selection in R. Kelly's federal trial on child pornography and other charges in Chicago begins Monday morning

In June 2008, a Cook County jury acquitted R Kelly on charges that he had produced a video of himself having sex with a 14-year-old girl.

At the time, the girl and her parents both denied it was her and refused to testify.

Prosecutors said this time, however, the 14-year-old is expected to take the stand.

The Chicago trial is expected to include testimony from four different women who were minors at the time of their alleged victimization by Kelly.

ABC7 legal analyst Gil Soffer said if convicted, Kelly could face half-a-century in prison.

"He could face an even longer term here, upwards of 50 years," Soffer said. "Because these charges are broad and they include enticing a minor to come into the state for purposes of producing child pornography. And producing child pornography. There is a lot of heft to these charges."

A New York federal judge sentenced Kelly to 30 years in prison after being convicted last year of using his fame to sexually abuse young fans.

Kelly has publicly denied the federal charges in front of him in Chicago. His trial is expected to last up to four weeks.

The major question Monday morning is the defense Kelly's legal team chooses to pursue.

"We'll have to see what the defense does," Soffer said. "Will they simply try to cast down on everything by calling all the minors, now adults, who are going to testify, liars? They may. The tough argument to make."

There are also two other men charged as co-defendants along with Kelly. Derrel McDavid, who is charged with helping Kelly to fix the 2008 trial, and Milton Brown, who is accused of receiving child pornography.