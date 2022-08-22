R. Kelly trial update: Mom of alleged child pornography victim testifies at Chicago courthouse

The mom of an alleged child pornography victim testified against R. Kelly in his trial at the Dirksen Federal Building in Chicago's Loop.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The federal trial against R &B star R. Kelly is going into its second week at the Dirksen Federal Building.

Kelly, already convicted in a New York court for racketeering and sex trafficking, is accused of creating child pornography and trying to escape prosecution by paying off the victim and her family.

SEE ALSO | R. Kelly jury views graphic videos of alleged sexual encounters with a minor

In 2008, Kelly was tried and acquitted for child pornography in a Cook County case. In that trial, the teenager in a video did not cooperate with prosecutors.

But last week, a woman testifying under a fake name "Jane" told jurors she was the 14-year-old in three pornographic videos with Kelly.

On Monday, an IRS agent testified that he analyzed financial and travel documents related to Kelly and his businesses, finding thousands of dollars paid to Jane and her parents, as well as a car.

Jane's mother, known to jurors as "Susan," was called to testify late Monday.

She told jurors Kelly was Jane's godfather, but thought it was "kinda strange" because Jane already had godparents.

Susan testified that Jane began spending more time with Kelly and his family, telling jurors, "she said she was going to make some music with him."