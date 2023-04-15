Cook County offering free rabies vaccines, microchips now through November

The Cook County Department of Animal and Rabies Control (ARC) is beginning its season of Rabies vaccine and microchip clinics Saturday.

ARC is partnering with local animal organizations to offer low-cost or free one-year rabies vaccines and microchips to dogs and cats.

The first clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Quarry Event Center, 2453 E 75th St, in the South Shore neighborhood of Chicago. The first 100 pets will be treated for free.

Attendees must bring proof of residence for Cook County.

For more information on dates and locations, visit https://www.cookcountyil.gov/service/low-cost-rabies-clinic.