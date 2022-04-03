Chicago Restaurant Week: Radio Room offers bottomless mimosas, special brunch menu

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This year, Chicago Restaurant Week runs Friday, March 25th, through Sunday, April 10, featuring mouth-watering dishes from 350 restaurants.
Radio Room, in the heart of Chicago's River North neighborhood, is celebrating Chicago Restaurant Week with a special brunch menu. Available weekends from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., enjoy bottomless mimosas and a multi-course meal of their most crave-worthy dishes. Bunch and lunch are $25, and dinner is $55 (excluding beverages, tax, gratuity, and delivery fees).
You can reserve a table online here.
Corporate Chef Andrew Sikkelerus shares some of his favorite items on the menu.
