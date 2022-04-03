food

Chicago Restaurant Week: Radio Room offers bottomless mimosas, special brunch menu

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Radio Room offers special brunch menu for Restaurant Week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This year, Chicago Restaurant Week runs Friday, March 25th, through Sunday, April 10, featuring mouth-watering dishes from 350 restaurants.

Radio Room, in the heart of Chicago's River North neighborhood, is celebrating Chicago Restaurant Week with a special brunch menu. Available weekends from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., enjoy bottomless mimosas and a multi-course meal of their most crave-worthy dishes. Bunch and lunch are $25, and dinner is $55 (excluding beverages, tax, gratuity, and delivery fees).

You can reserve a table online here.

Corporate Chef Andrew Sikkelerus shares some of his favorite items on the menu.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagoriver northfoodrestaurantsrestaurantbreakfastalcohol
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FOOD
Maxwell Street Market reopens in Chicago
Hyde Park Neighborhood Club breakfast raises money for youth programs
Budget-friendly guide to meal planning as inflation rates climb
Nearly 3M chickens disposed of in Wisconsin due to a bird flu outbreak
TOP STORIES
Crystal Lake mom challenges conviction in 5-year-old son's death
80-year-old man shot in Back of the Yards: CPD
Police say 6 dead, at least 10 injured in Sacramento shooting
Driver dead after crashing into tree on South Side, police say
Teen charged with double murder rode Divvy to crime scene: prosecutors
Convicted mob hitman escapes federal custody
Company provides employment opportunities for people with autism
Show More
Hyde Park Neighborhood Club breakfast raises money for youth programs
Our Chicago: Kids & Screen Time
2 hurt, 1 critically, after South Side apartment fire
Maxwell Street Market reopens in Chicago
Chicago Weather: Clouds increase, rain at night Sunday
More TOP STORIES News