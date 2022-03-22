Chicago restaurant week 2022: 350 restaurants in city, suburbs participating

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Restaurant Week kicks off Friday.And you're going to have some difficult choices to make.There are 350 restaurants participating this year.Many are in the suburbs.Sixty two of them are owned by women or people of color.Jordan Engerman from Choose Chicago and Michelle Durpetti from Gene and Georgetti joined ABC7 Chicago Tuesday to talk more about the event.Chicago Restaurant week runs Friday, March 25 through Sunday, April 10.Restaurants offer prix-fixe menus, ranging from $25 to $55.Visitfor more information on what restaurants are participating and how to make reservations.