Chicago restaurant week 2022: 350 restaurants in city, suburbs participating

Michelle Durpetti from Gene and Georgetti in River North gave more information about event
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
350 restaurants participating in Chicago restaurant week this year

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Restaurant Week kicks off Friday.

And you're going to have some difficult choices to make.

There are 350 restaurants participating this year.

Many are in the suburbs.

RELATED: 'Try something different': Chicago Black Restaurant Week 2022 highlights Black-owned establishments

Sixty two of them are owned by women or people of color.

Jordan Engerman from Choose Chicago and Michelle Durpetti from Gene and Georgetti joined ABC7 Chicago Tuesday to talk more about the event.

Chicago Restaurant week runs Friday, March 25 through Sunday, April 10.

Restaurants offer prix-fixe menus, ranging from $25 to $55.

Visit www.eatitupchicago.com for more information on what restaurants are participating and how to make reservations.
