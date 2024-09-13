3rd man charged for West Englewood murder of 12-year-old girl who was celebrating her birthday: CPD

Chicago police announced Tuesday charges in the fatal shooting of 12-year-old Nyzireya Moore, who died while celebrating her birthday last March.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A third man has been charged in the 2022 shooting death of a 12-year-old girl on Chicago's South Side, police said on Friday.

Nyzireya Moore, 12, was shot while celebrating her birthday West Englewood on March 1, 2022.

Moore was in a car with her family when three people down the street started shooting. She was shot in the back of her head and later died from her injuries.

Police announced Friday that 23-year-old Rahdeem Calhoun, of Chicago, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

This comes after police announced first-degree murder charges against two other men, 22-year-old Malik Parish and 20-year-old Abdul Ali, in connection with Moore's killing.

Parish has also been charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and Ali was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, then-CPD Supt. David Brown said.

Brown said Parish is a convicted felon who has been arrested 11 times and Ali has been arrested four previous times.

Police did not immediately provide further information about Calhoun.

