Chicago-area Muslims mark beginning of Ramadan, continue Turkey-Syria earthquake relief efforts

As Muslims mark the start of Ramadan 2023, the Council of Islamic Organizations of Greater Chicago has been helping Turkey-Syria earthquake victims.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ramadan, the holiest month for Muslims, is here.

"It is a time for self-cleansing, for self-reflection, connection with each other connection with other communities and it's a month of generosity," said Dr. Abdulgany Hamadeh, chairman of the Council of Islamic Organizations of Greater Chicago.

The council works to build relationships with people of other faiths, especially during Ramadan.

"There's many interfaith dinners that happen during this month where we invite our neighbors and our neighboring churches to be with us during this month," said Hamadeh.

The council has also been working to help with earthquake relief in Syria and Turkey.

Hamadeh went overseas with the Syrian American Medical Society just days after the earthquake.

"What we saw was devastation," said Hamadeh.

The council also has Ramadan resources posted on its website.